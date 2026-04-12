Fire Breaks Out Near Rajghat Depot in Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out in the bushes near the Rajghat bus depot in the national capital on Sunday afternoon, prompting a swift response from the fire department.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the blaze was reported in the vegetated area adjacent to the depot. Six fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Firefighting teams are currently working to bring the fire under control. There have been no reports of any injuries or damage to nearby structures so far.

Further details on the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are awaited.

