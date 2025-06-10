Fire Breaks Out At Delhi University's Geology Lab On North Campus

New Delhi: An intense fire broke out in a geology lab at Delhi University's North Campus on Tuesday. According to reports, the fire erupted in the evening, leading to a chaotic situation inside the university. The information regarding the fire was immediately passed to the local police and the Delhi Fire Services.

A senior fire official stated that a call was received at 5.15 pm, following which at least six fire tenders were immediately deployed to the scene.

Efforts are underway at the site to douse the fire.

According to the police, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and further details are awaited.

The university officials stated that the geology lab, a hub of scientific research and experimentation, was severely affected by the fire. The lab's equipment and infrastructure suffered damage, disrupting the academic activities of students and faculty.

As the fire services continued their efforts to extinguish the flames, a sense of unease settled over the campus. Students and faculty gathered outside the lab, watching in horror as the fire raged on. The incident has brought to the forefront the importance of fire safety measures and emergency preparedness in academic institutions.