'Fire Broke Out Probably Due to Short Circuit': CM Mohan Charan Manjhi On SCB Hospital ICU Centre Fire Incident

Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated on Monday that the fire at the SCB Medical College and Hospital's Trauma Care ICU centre was likely triggered by a short circuit. "Speaking to the media, the Odisha Chief Minister stated that the state has allocated ₹420 crore for fire safety improvements at the hospital in the current financial year.

He added that an additional ₹400 crore has been earmarked for the same purpose in the upcoming financial year. Furthermore, the Chief Minister has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident. "...The fire broke out probably due to a short circuit. 23 patients were under treatment at the trauma ICU, the ICU adjacent to that, and the ward on the first floor. Seven of them died in the fire. They were all shifted after which three more died...Medical staff and security personnel risked their life in rescuing the patients; during this, they too sustained injuries, and they too are under treatment. When we came to power, we gave directions to the department to improve fire safety. In the current financial year, we have made a budget allocation of Rs 420 Crores for this. The work is underway. In the next financial year, we have earmarked Rs 400 Crores for the same...I am directing a judicial inquiry into the incident. Strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible for the incident. Patients are under treatment in another ICU..." said CM Manjhi.

A devastating fire broke out at the Trauma Care ICU of S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Monday night, which resulted in the death of 10 people and left at least 11 hospital staff members injured during rescue operations. According to local corporator Deepak Kumar Das, the incident occurred between 2:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Das further noted that an inquiry is underway to determine whether there were other factors behind the blaze.

"We came to know at 3 am that. So, I reached the hospital. The incident occurred around 2-2.30 am. It was raining at that time. As per the information available to me, a short circuit had occurred there, which led to this mishap...An inquiry will reveal whether the incident occurred due to an old AC or if there was another reason behind this..." Das told ANI.

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Following the incident, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief. He visited the site and directed authorities to ensure the safe relocation of all patients. The Chief Minister also announced an ex gratia of ₹25 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and assured that the injured would receive the best possible medical care.