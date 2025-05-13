Fire Rages Through Delhi Nursing Home, Firefighters Rush To Spot, No Injuries Reported

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a nursing home located in the Uttam Nagar area of Delhi, leaving the people present in the nursing home in panic. The fire, which erupted at around 8 pm, spread quickly through the nursing home. As per reports, the fire was brought under control after a grueling one and a half hours of efforts by the fire department. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), 11 fire tenders were rushed to the site of the blaze, which broke out in the nurse's hostel on the second floor and some portion of the third floor of the BM Gupta Hospital building. The building, which comprises ground plus three floors, houses medical records and is a critical part of the hospital's operations.

The fire department received information about the fire at around 8 pm, and promptly dispatched 10 fire engines to the site. The swift response by the fire department ensured that the fire was brought under control, preventing any major damage or loss of life. The DFS officials worked continuously to contain the blaze, and their efforts paid off when the fire was finally brought under control at around 9.30 pm.

The fire officials stated that no one was reported trapped or injured in the fire. The prompt response by the fire department and the hospital staff ensured that all patients and staff were safe. The hospital administration has confirmed that there were no casualties, and the fire did not affect the hospital's operations.

The Delhi Police have registered a case under relevant sections and initiated a probe to ascertain the circumstances leading to the blaze. The DFS officials are examining the site to identify the source of the fire and determine whether it was an accident or a case of negligence.

The BM Gupta Hospital administration has confirmed that the fire did not affect the hospital's operations, and patients continue to receive treatment as usual.