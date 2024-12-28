Fire Engulfs 2 Trucks After Massive Head-On Collision In Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur

Hamirpur: In Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, two trucks burst into fire after a massive head-on collision between the two on Saturday evening. After the incident, the driver of one of the trucks claimed to be stuck in one of the trucks. On information, the Hamirpur police, along with the fire department personnel and officials from the district administration rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

According to a police official, the incident took place on the National Highway (NH) 34 near Mandi under the jurisdiction of the Sumerpur police station area.

Rajesh Kamal, Circle Officer of Hamirpur, said, "Two trucks caught fire after a head-on collision near Sumerpur Mandi. A rescue operation is underway. Fire engines are present at the spot and the fire has been brought under control. One truck driver is likely to be trapped and an operation is underway to rescue him."

As per the information, the fire has been brought under control and the cooling process is underway.

Further details regarding the incident are underway at the spot.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Uttar Pradesh, two people were killed and two others sustained injuries after their car collided with a truck loaded with cylinders in Barabanki on Saturday evening.

The accident took place near a school in the Baddupur area when the four people were en route to Lucknow to get medicine. All the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where two of them were declared dead. The other two injured persons are being treated in critical condition.

Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar stated that the truck driver fled from the spot after the accident. Efforts are underway to nab him.