Fire Engulfs AIIMS Delhi's Mother And Child Block, 10 Fire Tenders Deployed

New Delhi: A major tragedy was averted on Thursday evening when a fire broke out at the Mother and Child Block of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. According to reports, the blaze was reported at around 5.15 pm, following which the local police and the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), with 10 fire tenders, rushed to the spot to control the fire. The police stated that no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

As per officials, the immediate action of the fire services ensured that the situation was brought under control without any casualties or major damage. The officials stated that the fire officials acted with precision, containing the fire efficiently and preventing it from spreading to other areas of the hospital.

Further emergency procedures were activated to ensure the safety of patients, medical staff, and others present in the vicinity.

The fire officials confirmed that no injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident. The patients and staff were safely evacuated from the affected area, and routine medical operations have been maintained or resumed where possible. The AIIMS administration confirmed that the fire did not cause any major disruptions to the hospital's services.

The AIIMS administration has been conducting fire safety audits and implementing preventive protocols, including regular checks on electrical installations and fire equipment, to identify risks and take proactive measures to mitigate them.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The police are probing the incident to determine the circumstances leading to the blaze.