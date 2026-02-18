Fire Engulfs BEST Bus On Mumbai's Expressway, No Casualties Reported

Mumbai: In Mumbai's Kandivali East area, a horrific incident occurred after a BEST bus suddenly burst into flames on the Western Expressway on Tuesday night. According to the Mumbai police sources, a BEST bus, carrying passengers, suddenly caught fire near the Sai Dham temple, leaving the vehicle in a blazing inferno.

As per the police, the intensity of the flames was so severe that the bus was completely gutted within a few minutes. However, no injuries have been reported so far. Multiple videos of the incident are going viral on social media, capturing the bus in flames on the road.

Reports suggested that soon after the flames gripped the bus, the passengers started screaming and rushing to escape the burning vehicle. On information, the local police and the team of the fire brigade rushed to the site and initiated a rescue operation. The passengers were safely evacuated from the bus without any injuries or casualties and the fire was doused. "The blaze erupted in the CNG-run bus of the BEST near Sai Dham temple in Kandivali East. All passengers were safely evacuated and nobody was injured," an official stated.

The fire, which is believed to have originated from the engine section, spread rapidly, engulfing the entire bus. The traffic on the Western Express Highway was disrupted for some time, with vehicles being diverted to alternative routes. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, assisted by local police and other emergency services, contained the blaze.

According to officials, the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, with the police probing the incident.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.