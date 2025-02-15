Fire Engulfs Freemasons Hall in Mumbai’s Fort Area, Dousing Efforts Underway

Fire broke out at Freemasons Hall in the Fort Mumbai area | Image: ANI

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at the historic Freemasons Hall in Mumbai's Fort area on Saturday afternoon, causing widespread panic and chaos. The blaze, which started around 2:20 PM, quickly spread through the building.

Fire at Freemasons Hall Mumbai

Local residents reported seeing flames and smoke emerging from the third floor of the building, prompting an immediate response from the fire department.

Firefighters, along with police personnel have rushed to the scene to control the blaze and evacuate nearby residents.

Fire Engulfs Freemasons Mumbai Fort Area

Efforts to douse the fire are currently underway, with multiple fire engines and emergency vehicles deployed to the location. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and authorities have initiated an investigation to ascertain the source of the blaze.

The Freemasons Hall, a landmark location in Mumbai's Fort a densely populated area.