 Fire Engulfs Pet Shop In Kerala, Killing 100 Birds, Rabbits And F
Published 18:08 IST, May 26th 2024

Fire Engulfs Pet Shop In Kerala, Killing Around 100 Birds, Some Rabbits And A Few Fish

Around 100 birds, rabbits and fish were killed as a fire engulfed a pet shop at Neeramankuzhy here early Sunday morning, police said. They said that some pets were saved after the fire brigade extinguished the blaze at the pet shop owned by a person named Shibin.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Fire Engulfs Pet Shop In Kerala, Killing 100 Birds, Rabbits And Fishes (representational image)
Fire Engulfs Pet Shop In Kerala, Killing 100 Birds, Rabbits And Fishes (representational image) | Image: Unsplash
