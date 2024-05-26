Published 18:08 IST, May 26th 2024
Fire Engulfs Pet Shop In Kerala, Killing Around 100 Birds, Some Rabbits And A Few Fish
Around 100 birds, rabbits and fish were killed as a fire engulfed a pet shop at Neeramankuzhy here early Sunday morning, police said. They said that some pets were saved after the fire brigade extinguished the blaze at the pet shop owned by a person named Shibin.
Fire Engulfs Pet Shop In Kerala, Killing 100 Birds, Rabbits And Fishes (representational image) | Image: Unsplash
May 26th 2024