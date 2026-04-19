Fire Erupts at Dyeing Factory in Nadi Naka Area in Thane, Efforts Underway To Control Blaze
According to reports, flames and smoke were spotted rising from the industrial unit, prompting an immediate response from local fire services. Multiple fire trucks have been deployed to the scene and are actively engaged in firefighting operations as efforts continue to bring the blaze under control
- India News
- 1 min read
Thane, Maharashtra: A fire broke out on Sunday at a dyeing factory located in the Nadi Naka area of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district.
According to initial reports, flames and smoke were spotted rising from the industrial unit, prompting an immediate response from local fire services. Multiple fire trucks have been deployed to the scene and are actively engaged in firefighting operations as efforts continue to bring the blaze under control.
Further details regarding the cause of the fire, the extent of damage, or any potential injuries are still awaited. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement on casualties or the scale of the incident.
Bhiwandi, a major textile and dyeing hub near Mumbai, has witnessed similar industrial fires in the past, often linked to the presence of flammable chemicals and densely packed units. Residents in the vicinity have been advised to remain cautious amid the ongoing operations.
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