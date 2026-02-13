Fire Erupts At Hampi Festival As Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Attends Inauguration

Vijayanagara: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah narrowly escaped harm in Karnataka’s Vijayanagara after firecrackers resulted in the sudden eruption of fire near the stage during the inaugural event of the Hampi Festival on Thursday. The incident occurred while Siddaramaiah was attending the inaugural event. According to sources, the flames erupted on the right side of the stage, allegedly ignited by the firecrackers.

As per reports, the sudden fire near the stage prompted immediate action from firefighters who extinguished the flames. The immediate response from fire department officials prevented any casualties, though the atmosphere remained tense for some time.

The fire, which broke out near the main stage, created an atmosphere of panic among attendees. The police officials had banned drone flights over the area, citing security concerns, and instructed attendees not to fly drones.

The Hampi Festival, a celebration of the region's rich cultural heritage, was marred by the unexpected incident. The festival, which attracts thousands of visitors, has stringent security measures in place. The police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.

