Updated 13 February 2026 at 23:43 IST
Fire Erupts At Hampi Festival As Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Attends Inauguration
Fire breaks out near the stage at the Hampi Festival in Karnataka as CM Siddaramaiah attends, no casualties reported.
- India News
- 1 min read
Vijayanagara: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah narrowly escaped harm in Karnataka’s Vijayanagara after firecrackers resulted in the sudden eruption of fire near the stage during the inaugural event of the Hampi Festival on Thursday. The incident occurred while Siddaramaiah was attending the inaugural event. According to sources, the flames erupted on the right side of the stage, allegedly ignited by the firecrackers.
As per reports, the sudden fire near the stage prompted immediate action from firefighters who extinguished the flames. The immediate response from fire department officials prevented any casualties, though the atmosphere remained tense for some time.
The fire, which broke out near the main stage, created an atmosphere of panic among attendees. The police officials had banned drone flights over the area, citing security concerns, and instructed attendees not to fly drones.
The Hampi Festival, a celebration of the region's rich cultural heritage, was marred by the unexpected incident. The festival, which attracts thousands of visitors, has stringent security measures in place. The police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.
Advertisement
Further details regarding the incident are awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 13 February 2026 at 23:31 IST