Fire Erupts Near Ayodhya Helipad Minutes Before CM Yogi Adityanath’s Arrival

Ayodhya: A sudden blaze broke out close to the helipad at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya on Friday, just minutes before Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was due to arrive. According to reports, the fire began near the designated landing zone, prompting emergency teams to rush to the spot and begin dousing the flames. The sudden fire also led to a security sweep ahead of CM Yogi’s scheduled visit to the temple town for a series of public programmes.

According to the officials, the flames spread rapidly from the helipad area toward the nearby Saryu Guest House, scorching around 15 metres of ground before being contained. The security personnel present at the venue made the first attempts to douse the fire, and fire brigade crews arrived shortly afterwards to bring the situation under control before the chief minister’s aircraft touched down. The officials confirmed that no one was hurt and there was no loss of life in the incident.

Following the incident, the police have initiated a formal investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire. The police stated that they are probing to establish exactly how the blaze started so close to a high-security landing point and whether any lapses in safety or security arrangements played a part. The police are reviewing procedures to ensure similar incidents do not recur with the chief minister’s visit, involving multiple engagements across Ayodhya.

Fire Contained Before Landing

Reports suggested that the fire was first noticed near the helipad at Ram Katha Park, a location that had been prepared for the chief minister’s arrival. The statement from security staff indicated that the flames moved rapidly in the direction of Saryu Guest House, which is located adjacent to the venue. The security personnel deployed for the visit tried to contain the fire using on-site equipment until fire tenders reached the spot. The officials stated that the affected patch was limited to about 15 metres and that operations to extinguish it were completed ahead of the scheduled landing.

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Ayodhya Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari confirmed that the fire had been brought under control and stressed that there were no casualties. “The fire had been brought under control and that there were no casualties,” he said.

Despite the incident, CM Yogi Adityanath’s programme in Ayodhya went ahead as planned. He landed at the park after the fire was extinguished and proceeded to attend several events and public meetings in the city. The officials noted that security protocols were tightened further following the incident, with additional checks conducted around all VVIP movement routes.

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Meanwhile, the police have launched a detailed probe to ascertain the origin of the fire and to determine whether any negligence or a security oversight contributed to the incident. The cops are examining the helipad area, nearby electrical fittings and any inflammable material that may have been present. The officials said that the inquiry would also look into whether safety standards at temporary VVIP facilities meet the required norms.