Fire Rages Through Rohini Slum, 50 Shanties Reduced To Ashes

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a slum cluster in Delhi's Rohini area on Sunday evening. According to reports, at least 50 shanties were gutted in the blaze in Sector-28 of Rohini. The Delhi police, along with the team of firefighters, rushed to the site on the information and initiated a rescue operation to control the fire.

As per the fire department officials, the massive blaze, which was reported at around 7.01 pm, gutted over 50 shanties, rendering hundreds of people homeless. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) rushed to the site after receiving the information and initiated a rescue operation. As many as six fire tenders were dispatched to the spot to battle the inferno.

The fire, which was fueled by the densely populated slum cluster, spread rapidly, engulfing the makeshift homes and sending plumes of smoke into the air. The DFS officials and police personnel made continuous efforts to bring the situation under control, with multiple fire trucks lining the lanes to combat the flames.

No Casualties Reported

So far, no casualties have been reported in the incident, despite the massive destruction caused by the fire. However, the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, and investigations are currently underway to determine the origin of the fire.

The DFS officials stated that the call of the fire was received at 7.01 pm and they immediately responded to the emergency. The police personnel also reached the area, following the large plumes of smoke emanating from the densely populated slum cluster.

Separate Fire Incident In Lucknow

In a separate incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Sunday, at least two people were killed and five others injured in a blast at a firecracker factory operating from a house in the Gudamba area. The blast, which occurred at around 12 pm, also damaged adjacent houses.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anindya Vikaram Singh, the blast occurred in a house where the cracker factory was operating from. "Two people have been killed in the incident, and some are injured," Singh said, confirming the severity of the incident.