Fireball Erupts As Gas Balloons Explode In Mumbai Lift | Incident Caught On Camera

Mumbai : An inferno erupted after a bunch of gas balloons exploded in an elevator of a building in Goregaon, Mumbai on Monday night. A young man and a woman, who were inside the lift when the incident took place, were injured in the incident.

The dreadful incident was caught on CCTV camera installed inside the lift. The footage showed a woman getting inside a lift with a suitcase, followed by a man holding a bunch of balloons wrapped in plastic. Another man was seen entering the lift as a huge fire erupted in the lift. The three people in the three were seen rushing out of the lift, trying to save themselves.