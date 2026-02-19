Firecracker Blast in Cuttack's Jagatpur Area, 3 Seriously Injured

Cuttack, Odisha: Mirroring a recent incident in Bhubaneswar, a powerful explosion rocked the Jagatpur area of Cuttack, leaving three people critically injured. The blast occurred in a residential house in Mahajanpur, where illegal firecracker manufacturing was reportedly underway.

According to local reports, the explosion took place while an individual identified as Govinda Nayak was preparing firecrackers inside his home. The force of the blast was so severe that it destroyed two houses.

Three members of Nayak’s family—his wife, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter—sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital for urgent treatment. The sudden blast triggered widespread panic in the neighborhood, sending residents fleeing into the streets.

Jagatpur Police have launched a formal investigation to determine the exact cause of the blast and to check for further explosive materials. This incident has reignited concerns regarding the hazardous storage and unauthorized manufacturing of firecrackers within densely populated residential zones.

