'Fired Him At My Own Will': Man Who Attempted to Kill Farooq Abdullah, Calls Him 'Biggest Militant'

New Delhi: The man who attempted to assassinate Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Kamal Singh Jamwal said that he was not forced by anyone to carry out the attack and claimed that Abdullah is the "biggest militant."

Jamwal who had earlier claimed during his questioning that he has been waiting patiently for two decades to carry out the attack said, “No one asked me to do so. I fired at him at my own will. ⁠He (Farooq Abdullah) is the biggest militant.”

Jamwal, was presented in court on Thursday where he was granted five days of police remand. The court has also directed his medical examination every 24 hours.

Who is Kamal Singh Jamwal

Kamal Singh Jamwal (63) is a resident of the Purani Mandi area of Jammu. He allegedly opened fire at Farooq Abdullah during a wedding in the Greater Kailash locality of Jammu on Wednesday night. However, Abdullah narrowly escaped the attack after security personnel intervened and overpowered the assailant.

Police said the accused managed to fire one shot from his pistol before he was subdued by security officials and his weapon was seized. Police officials further said the accused might have been under the influence of alcohol.

‘Wanted To Kill Him For 20 Years’

Jamwal even confessed while questioning that he had a personal grudge against Abdullah for the past 20 years. “I wanted to kill Farooq Abdullah for the past 20 years. It was my personal agenda. The weapon is my own, issued to me,” Jamwal told the police.

Jamwal even said that he is the chairman of an organisation called “Jagran Manch.” As per reports, he owns several shops in Jammu and sustains himself through rental income from them.

What Happned on Wednesday Night

At around 10:10 PM on Wednesday, as Farooq Abdullah, Surinder Choudhary, and advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Sougami were leaving the wedding venue when Kamal Singh Jamwal, allegedly opened fire at him. However, Jamwal was overpowered and apprehended by the close security detail of the National Conference chief.

He was then handed over to Gangyal Police, along with his licensed .32 bore pistol and a case of attempt to murder was registered against the accused.