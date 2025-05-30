India’s Aerospace Milestone: First Centre Fuselage for LCA Tejas Mk1A Delivered to HAL, What We Know

New Delhi: India’s defence and aerospace sector has achieved another crucial milestone with the delivery of the first centre fuselage for the LCA Tejas Mk1A to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). This marks a significant step forward in the production of India’s homegrown light combat aircraft (LCA) program, bolstering the country's indigenous defence capabilities.

First Centre Fuselage for LCA Tejas Mk1A Delivered to HAL

The fuselage assembly for the LCA Tejas Mk1A was handed over to HAL by Venkata Raju Enterprises Manufacturing (VEM) Technologies in Hyderabad on May 30, 2025. The handover took place in the presence of Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar and Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of HAL, Dr D. K. Sunil.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary (Defence Production), Shri Sanjeev Kumar, hailed the partnership between HAL and VEM Technologies in accelerating the production of LCA Mk 1A. He said that there is significant growth in defence production at a rate of about 10% annually as well as in our defence exports. This would not have been possible without the support of industries and public sector units like HAL. Security and sovereignty of the country are paramount and cannot be achieved without its own manufacturing and supply of spare parts, which could meet the requirements of the Armed Forces, he added.

Understanding the Importance of the Fuselage

The fuselage is the central structural component of an aircraft—essentially the long, hollow tube that holds everything together. It provides the foundation for the aircraft's various components, including the wings, tail section, cockpit, and engine. The successful delivery of this key sub-assembly is a testament to India’s growing expertise in aerostructures and indigenous manufacturing.

Centre Fuselage for LCA Tejas Mk1A

Private Sector Fuels India's Defence Growth

This first-ever centre fuselage for Tejas Mk1A, handed over to HAL, has been manufactured by a private Indian company, marking a significant shift in India’s aerospace ecosystem. Until now, the production of such critical components was largely restricted to state-run entities. The involvement of private firms showcases India's capability to scale up indigenous defence manufacturing while fostering competition and innovation in the sector.

What This Means for the Tejas Mk1A Programme

The Tejas Mk1A is an upgraded version of the LCA Tejas Mk1, featuring advanced avionics, improved radar systems, and enhanced operational capabilities. This milestone indicates steady progress toward mass production and timely induction of the aircraft into the Indian Air Force (IAF). With HAL leading the assembly process, this development strengthens India’s position in self-reliant defence production under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Tejas Aircraft

Aatmanirbhar Bharat

With the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, HAL continues to advance indigenisation in aerospace and defence, partnering with over 6,300 Indian vendors, including 2,448 MSMEs, to strengthen the domestic supply chain and support thousands of skilled jobs.