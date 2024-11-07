sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Donald Trump | India-Canada Row | Middle East Conflict | Kamala Harris | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • First Commercial Flight Between Pithoragarh And Delhi Lands Successfully At Naini Saini Airport

Published 16:52 IST, November 7th 2024

First Commercial Flight Between Pithoragarh And Delhi Lands Successfully At Naini Saini Airport

This flight was flagged off by Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami. The border district was already linked by air to Dehradun and Haldwani.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
First Commercial Flight Between Pithoragarh And Delhi Lands Successfully At Naini Saini Airport
First Commercial Flight Between Pithoragarh And Delhi Lands Successfully At Naini Saini Airport | Image: X/@PithoragarhPol
Advertisement

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

16:33 IST, November 7th 2024