First Death Suspected from Guillain-Barré Syndrome in Maharashtra, Over 100 Cases Reported in Pune

Pune: A man suspected to have contracted Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) has died in Maharashtra's Solapur district, while the number of cases of the immunological nerve disorder in Pune has crossed 100, health officials said on Monday.

This is possibly the first death in Maharashtra suspected to have been caused by GBS.

The 40-year-old man, a native of Solapur, had come to Pune, where he is suspected to have contracted the disease, according to officials.

"The patient, suffering from symptoms like breathlessness, weakness in lower limbs, and diarrhoea, was admitted to a private hospital (in Solapur) on January 18 as he was on ventilator support on and off. He died on Sunday," Solapur Government Medical College Dean Dr Sanjiv Thakur said.

Following his death, the case was referred to the Solapur government hospital.

"A primary report has indicated that he had contracted GBS," the official said.

Dr Thakur said they also performed a clinical autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The primary report indicated the death was due to GBS, he said.

The blood samples of the deceased have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for further examination, he added.

A state health department official earlier in the day said, "The total number of GBS cases in Pune on Sunday increased to 101, comprising 68 males and 33 females. Of these, 16 patients are on ventilator support. One suspected death has been reported in Solapur." GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs, loose motions, etc.

Bacterial and viral infections generally lead to GBS as they weaken the immunity of patients, and in the present case, the disease is suspected to have been triggered by contaminated water, according to doctors.

A team of expert doctors sent by the central government has also come to Pune, as per sources in the local civic body's health department.

State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar inspected a well in Nanded village on Sinhgad Road, from where the water is supplied to adjoining villages, and said the state health department and the Pune Municipal Corporation's health officials are taking necessary measures to curb the cases.

"I will preside over a review meeting, and standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be decided to address the causes such as contaminated water or any other causes," he said.

He said the source of water in the well was probed by expert teams, and based on their reports, a decision will be taken.

Abitkar said, "Generally, death does not occur due to this disease. However, in an unfortunate case, a patient suspected to have contracted GBS died in Solapur. Precautions are being taken, and awareness is being created to ensure no further casualties." The minister further stated that the ailment has been included in the Mahatma Phule Health Scheme, under which patients can avail treatment up to Rs 2 lakh, and as deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar stated on Sunday, a separate budgetary provision will be made.

According to civic officials, the Pune civic body has set up a 45-bed facility at Kamla Nehru Hospital to treat GBS patients.

Meanwhile, the Rapid Response Team (RRT), set up by the state and civic health departments, continued surveillance in the affected Sinhgad Road areas.

A total of 25,578 houses have been surveyed so far, including 15,761 in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, 3,719 in Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits, and 6,098 houses in the district's rural areas, an official said.

While GBS is prevalent in both paediatric and young-age groups, it will not lead to an epidemic or pandemic, doctors have said, adding that most patients recover fully with treatment.

The state health department set up the RRT to investigate the sudden rise in this infection after 24 suspected cases were found initially.