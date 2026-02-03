First Image of Air India-Indigo Plane Collision At Mumbai Airport | WATCH

Maharasthra: The first image showing the ground collision between an IndiGo and an Air India aircraft at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday has surfaced. Both flights carried passengers.

The incident involved IndiGo flight 6E791, which was arriving from Hyderabad, and Air India flight AI2732, which was traveling from Mumbai to Coimbatore. At the time of the event, both flights were packed with passengers.

Both aircraft were taxiing when they collided. While the IndiGo plane was landing and joining B1, Air India was departing from C1 towards M4. Both planes' right wingtips touched during this maneuver.

The wings of both aircraft are seen crossing on the tarmac in the images taken at the scene, suggesting that the planes had a little more energy when they collided.

There were no reported injuries. The Air India aircraft sustained more damage, according to officials. Passengers safely departed when both aircraft were returned to their bays for inspection.

Air India Confirms Wingtip Contact, Aircraft Grounded

In an official statement, Air India said its aircraft came into contact with another airline’s plane while waiting on the taxiway before take-off.

“Flight AI2732 operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore on 3 February was delayed after the aircraft scheduled to operate the service came into contact with another airline’s aircraft while waiting on the taxiway prior to take-off. The wingtips of the two aircraft made contact, resulting in damage to our aircraft’s wingtip.

As a precautionary measure, the aircraft has been grounded for further technical checks. All passengers were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination at the earliest. The incident has been reported to the regulator. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this event. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” the airline spokesperson said.

The Air India aircraft involved is reported to be a new Airbus A320. Passengers travelling to Coimbatore are currently waiting at the Mumbai terminal for alternate arrangements.

According to preliminary data, the timing of the pushback and taxiing procedures was off. According to airline sources, the event might have been caused by a calculation error and potential miscommunication.

According to sources, it's possible that both planes were cleared at roughly the same time, which raises concerns about communication during ground movement. Additionally, reports suggest that there may have been a lapse in air traffic control, which will be investigated.

The event happened close to Terminal 3, on the runway where departure and taxiing activities were taking place. Shortly before the IndiGo aircraft started flying in the same location, air traffic control reportedly gave Air India the all-clear to take off.

DCGA At Probe, Report Expected By Tomorrow

A team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has reached the site and began an inquiry. Both airlines have been requested to submit comprehensive reports by the regulator. The investigation will also include an examination of ATC's role.