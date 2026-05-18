How Will India's First Bullet Train Look Like? Govt Releases Image | Check Out

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has released the first image of India's proposed bullet train for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. An image of a modern high-speed train has been exhibited at Gate 4 of the Railway Ministry building.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train line will stretch 508 kilometers and connect 12 stations: Mumbai (Bandra Kurla Complex), Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand/Nadiad, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati. The bullet train corridor will start from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai and travel through key locations such as Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara and Anand before terminating at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad.

According to Indian Railways, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is expected to travel in about 2 hours and 7 minutes, including stops at major stations such as Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad. The high-speed corridor is expected to improve connectivity between Maharashtra and Gujarat while also boosting commerce, commercial, and industrial growth throughout western India.

The Railway Ministry has announced that the project's land acquisition is complete, and all relevant statutory clearances have been obtained. Construction is currently moving at a rapid rate throughout several areas of the corridor.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the ₹1.1 lakh crore project in September 2017 at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad.

Earlier this year, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the country's first bullet train will be operational by August 2027.

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“You are all aware how work on the bullet train is progressing speedily. It is going very smoothly in Gujarat, wire ducts have been completed, girders installed, and work on the tracks and electric wiring is in progress. Recently, Japanese Minister Nakano visited Gujarat and reviewed the progress of the project. We have set a target to run the first bullet train by August 2027,” Vaishnaw said while addressing the first Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference at Ganpat University in Mehsana.

The first look of India's first bullet train was released a day after the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) announced a significant milestone in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project.

According to NHSRCL, the cutterhead of the first Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) dropped on Sunday in Vikhroli, Mumbai's eastern suburbs, for tunnel construction along the bullet train track.

According to the agency, the 13.6-metre-diameter cutterhead, weighing approximately 350 tons, represents the final stage of the basic assembly of the TBM's main shield. NHSRCL further revealed that two gigantic TBMs, each weighing over 3,000 tonnes, are currently being built for the building of a 16-kilometre stretch of the 21-kilometer-long Mumbai Tunnel.