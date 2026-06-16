First Meeting In 16 Months: PM Modi & Trump Shake Hands, Sit Next To Each Other At G7 Summit; Bilateral Talks Likely Tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met each other at the G7 Summit on Tuesday, marking their first meeting in 16 months.
- India News
- 2 min read
Evian: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met each other at the G7 Summit in Evian, France, on Tuesday, marking their first meeting in 16 months following prolonged trade tensions.
A video from the Summit shows the two leaders smiling and warmly shaking hands with each others as they exchanged pleasantries at the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit. Both leaders then sat next to each other after the interaction.
Trump and PM Modi also posed with other world leaders for a group photo. They stood on either sides of French President Emmanuel Macron, who is hosting the Summit.
Tension Over Death Of Indian Crew Off Oman Coast
The meeting between the Trump and PM Modi also comes amidst tension between the two countries over the attack on a ship carrying 24 Indian crew members. While 21 Indians were rescued, three were declared dead.
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The United States Central Command CENTCOM had admitted to attacking the Palau-flagged commercial ship Settebello in the Gulf of Oman for allegedly violating the ongoing blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran.
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