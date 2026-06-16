First Meeting In 16 Months: PM Modi & Trump Shake Hands, Sit Next To Each Other At G7 Summit; Bilateral Talks Likely Tomorrow

Evian: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met each other at the G7 Summit in Evian, France, on Tuesday, marking their first meeting in 16 months following prolonged trade tensions.

A video from the Summit shows the two leaders smiling and warmly shaking hands with each others as they exchanged pleasantries at the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit. Both leaders then sat next to each other after the interaction.

Trump and PM Modi also posed with other world leaders for a group photo. They stood on either sides of French President Emmanuel Macron, who is hosting the Summit.

Tension Over Death Of Indian Crew Off Oman Coast

The meeting between the Trump and PM Modi also comes amidst tension between the two countries over the attack on a ship carrying 24 Indian crew members. While 21 Indians were rescued, three were declared dead.

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