Updated April 11th 2025, 21:06 IST

First Panic Then Dramatic Rescue: Video Shows How Child Dangling in Air, Women Rescued After Massive Fire in Ahmedabad

In a dramatic fire rescue in Ahmedabad, a child was seen dangling from a window.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
In a dramatic fire rescue in Ahmedabad, a child was seen dangling from a window. | Image: X

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on the fourth floor of a high-rise apartment complex, Parishkar-1, located in the Khokhara area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat . The fire, which began around 4 pm, sent thick black smoke, triggering panic among residents. The fire led to urgent rescue operations involving seven fire engines and emergency teams that worked tirelessly to control the blaze.

Dramatic Rescue: Child Dangling in the Air

The visuals from the scene were nothing short of terrifying. Onlookers saw two women, along with a young girl and a child dangling from the window, one hand clutching the ledge while the other was held by a woman waiting to be rescued. Panic gripped the scene as the thick smoke poured out from the fire-ravaged apartment.

Two men, who were on the third floor, rushed to the aid of the child. They managed to safely evacuate the terrified youngster from the ledge, followed by the girl who was also rescued. 

Published April 11th 2025, 20:00 IST

Gujarat