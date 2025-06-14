‘First Pay Your Due Electiricity Bill’: Indian Netizens Brutally Troll Pakistan Defence Minister For Saying They ‘Switched Off Flood Lights During IPL Match’

The Pakistan Defence Minister's remarks come at a time when the country continues to face severe nationwide electricity shortages. | Image: X

New Delhi: In a bizarre claim made in the Pakistan Parliament, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif alleged that Pakistani cyber operatives had “switched off floodlights” during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, as part of a larger “cyber war” with India.

Asif further suggested that their cyber warriors had accessed control systems of Indian dams a statement that has not only lacked evidence but also triggered a social media storm across India.

‘Cyber Warriors Switched Off Floodlights,’ Says Asif

“Our cyber warriors did wonders during this war with India. We switched off floodlights during an IPL match,” Asif said.

The remarks come at a time when Pakistan continues to face severe nationwide electricity shortages, prompting Indian netizens to question the credibility of the statement.

Internet Hits Back with Sarcasm and Memes

The internet wasted no time in dissecting Asif’s comments. “First pay your electricity bill before boasting about turning off ours,” one user posted.

Another wrote, “IPL floodlights don’t run on WiFi, you can’t hack them like your neighbor’s router.”

One user joked, “If switching off lights is a cyber triumph, then my 3-year-old nephew is a global threat he once unplugged the Wi-Fi during a Zoom call.”

Another commented, “I didn’t know Cyber has a different syllabus in Pakistan.”