BREAKING First Photo Of Black Box Surfaces Day After Air India London Plane AI-171 Crashed With 242 Passengers Onboard

Ahmedabad: First photos of the black box of Air India plane AI-171 which crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday have surfaced. The black box has been recovered from the crash site. The Air India flight with 242 passengers onboard crashed just seconds after the plane took off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Air India had yesterday confirmed that out of the 242 passengers, 241 have died in the incident. One passenger, identified as British nation who was seated on 11A survived the incident miraculously. He somehow managed to escape the flight and was seen walking. As soon as he was noticed by people around, the lone survivor was rushed to the hospital.