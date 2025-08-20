First Picture of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Attacker Released

New Delhi: New Delhi: The first image of the man who attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public hearing has been released by the police. The accused has been identified as Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakaria, a 41-year-old resident of Rajkot, Gujarat. He is currently in police custody and being questioned.

Shocking Attack During ‘Jan Sunvai’ at CM's Residence

The attack took place on the morning of August 20 during the Chief Minister’s weekly ‘Jan Sunvai’ (public grievance session) at her official residence in Civil Lines. According to police, the accused entered the venue carrying documents, approached the CM, and then shouted abuses, grabbed her by the hand, and slapped her.

Witnesses say the man also threw heavy objects at the Chief Minister, causing her to fall to the ground, before he was overpowered by security personnel. He was immediately handed over to the Delhi Police, who later confirmed his identity and launched a formal investigation.

Eyewitnesses Recall the Incident

People present during the Jan Sunvai described the moment as unexpected and disturbing.

One eyewitness stated, “This is wrong. Everyone has the right to Jan Sunvai. If an imposter can slap her, this is a big deal... I was there. The person was speaking, and he suddenly slapped. Police have taken him away.”

CM's Office Issues Statement, CM Under Medical Observation

Shortly after the incident, the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed the attack and stated that the accused was apprehended on the spot.

“A person attacked CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai today. The accused has been nabbed by the Delhi Police and is being questioned,” the official statement said.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj called it a cowardly act, stating, “BJP and I personally condemn this dastardly attack on the Chief Minister. She is a people’s CM someone who connects directly with the public. This attack was clearly meant to break her spirit.”