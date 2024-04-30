Advertisement

New Delhi: The first Vande Metro train rolled out from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai on Tuesday. Designed for short-distance travel, the Vande Metro is set to revolutionize urban commuting with its cutting-edge features and sleek design.

Watch | Vande Metro train rolling out from ICF Chennai

🚨 First Vande Metro train rolled out from ICF Chennai today. (📹-@trainwalebhaiya) pic.twitter.com/SWQuEoQ5kC — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide)

The Vande Metro, a 12-coach train, promises to offer commuters a comfortable and efficient travel experience within metropolitan areas. With its modern amenities and spacious interiors, the train aims to alleviate congestion on busy routes and provide a seamless journey for passengers.