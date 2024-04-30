Updated April 30th, 2024 at 18:32 IST
Video: First Vande Metro Train Rolls Out from ICF Chennai
Designed for short-distance travel, the first Vande Metro is set to revolutionize urban commuting with its cutting-edge features and sleek design.
New Delhi: The first Vande Metro train rolled out from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai on Tuesday. Designed for short-distance travel, the Vande Metro is set to revolutionize urban commuting with its cutting-edge features and sleek design.
Watch | Vande Metro train rolling out from ICF Chennai
The Vande Metro, a 12-coach train, promises to offer commuters a comfortable and efficient travel experience within metropolitan areas. With its modern amenities and spacious interiors, the train aims to alleviate congestion on busy routes and provide a seamless journey for passengers.
Published April 30th, 2024 at 18:25 IST