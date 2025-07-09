First Visuals: IAF Plane Crashes in Rajasthan's Churu; One Pilot Dead

Churu: An Indian Air Force (IAF) twin-seater Jaguar fighter aircraft has crashed in an open field near Churu district in Rajasthan. The incident, which occurred in Bhanuda village under the Rajaldesar police station area, resulted in the recovery of two bodies from the crash site.

According to local reports, residents heard a loud noise followed by the sight of flames and thick smoke billowing from the fields. Visuals from the scene show the aircraft completely charred.

Police and administrative teams, including personnel from the Rajaldesar Police Station, promptly responded to the crash.

Churu Superintendent of Police, Jai Yadav, confirmed the fatalities, stating, "A plane crash occurred in Bhanyuda village under Rajaldesar police station area. Two people have died. Rajaldesar police have been dispatched to the scene. Severely mutilated body parts were found near the wreckage."

The Indian Air Force has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.