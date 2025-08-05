Moments of Panic Captured: Uttarkashi Village Washed Away in Seconds After Cloudburst Fury | VIDEO

Uttarkashi: The massive cloudburst has triggered flash floods in the Kheer Ganga area. Terrifying videos from the site of the unfortunate incident have now emerged. In the clips circulating on social media, houses could be seen getting swept away as the fierce water brings out heavy establishments with it. Tourists in the area and onlookers were heard signalling locals to flee the place of disaster. Local sources have revealed, “The situation in the Kheer Ganga area of ​​the Ganga Valley is very dire, and the district administration has started relief and rescue work.”

Sources have also informed that nearly 12 workers are reported to be buried due to a cloudburst in Uttarkashi. The situation has worsened due to sudden floods. The cloudburst has severely impacted the Dharali Market in the area. The district administration has confirmed four deaths. Reports also suggest that several hotels in the area have been razed.

Confirming the extent of the disaster, the Uttarkashi Police in an official X (formerly Twitter) post, notified that police, SDRF, army, and other disaster response teams have been dispatched for rescue and relief operations. In a safety guideline, the officials have also urged citizens to keep a distance from the river and ensure the safety of children and livestock. The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, also took to his social media account to notify citizens that he is in constant touch with the senior officials and is monitoring the situation closely.