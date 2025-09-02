Fishermen and Farmers Protest as Hydrocarbon Extraction Begins in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram

Chennai: Fishermen and farmers protested in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday, opposing the setup of 20 hydrocarbon wells in the area. Villagers gathered around the excavation machinery, opposing the drilling work on the ground.

Hydrocarbon extraction activities near Ramanathapuram, contradicting earlier assurances by Tamil Nadu Environment Minister Thangam Thennarasu that no such projects would be permitted anywhere in the district or state.

Protests by Farmers and Fishermen

Upon seeing that heavy machinery arrived and drilling begun in Alumendhal, near Devipattinam, local farmers and fishermen gathered. They surrounded the site and halted operations, shouting slogans against both the hydrocarbon project and the Minister, accusing the government of betraying their trust.

Protesters Allege Betrayal

Residents claim they were misled by earlier statements from the Minister and government officials, who had assured them that no drilling would take place in the area.

The Tamil Nadu Government’s Environment Department had previously granted clearances for hydrocarbon exploration at 20 sites, triggering widespread concern and anger across more than 20 villages.

Environmental Concerns

Environmentalists and local welfare groups warned earlier that the project could damage agricultural land, deplete groundwater reserves, and endanger the fragile coastal ecosystem—posing a serious threat to the livelihoods of farmers and fishermen.

Political Discourse

Following strong public opposition earlier this year, Minister Thangam Thennarasu publicly declared that hydrocarbon extraction would not be permitted anywhere in Tamil Nadu.

However, the recent resumption of drilling is seen by many as a direct breach of that promise, reigniting protests and deepening local mistrust.