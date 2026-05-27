Fishing Trip Turns Fatal In Mumbai: Fisherman Dies After Boat Capsizes Near Khar Danda Coast

Maharashtra: In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old fisherman lost his life while another man was injured after their fishing boat capsized in the sea near Khar Danda in Mumbai’s western suburbs on Thursday evening, officials said. The incident took place in the sea near Lighthouse, Warin Pada, Khar Danda in Khar (West) at around 6.15 pm on May 27, 2026. According to officials, two fishermen were on board the boat when it suddenly overturned during fishing activity.

The two men have been identified as Ashok Kishan Rathod (55), and Ketan Rathod (32). After the boat capsized, both were rescued from the sea and sent to a hospital for treatment.

One Declared Dead, Another Discharged Later.

According to officials, Ashok Kishan Rathod was declared dead upon arrival at Khurshitji Beharamji Bhabha Hospital. Ketan Rathod was determined to be in a stable condition. Following treatment, he was discharged against medical advice (DAMA), according to officials.

The incident was officially reported by hospital authorities at roughly 8.28 p.m., after which Mumbai Police were notified and arrived at the scene.

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Police Begin Inquiry Into Cause Of Accident

Officials said the exact reason behind the boat capsizing is still being investigated. Authorities are expected to examine sea conditions, weather, movement of water and whether all safety measures were being followed during the fishing activity. A preliminary inquiry has already been started to understand how the accident took place. Further details in the matter are awaited.

Another Drowning Incident Reported Earlier This Month In Thane

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Thane police started a large-scale search and rescue effort when a 52-year-old man allegedly fell into Mithbandar Creek near Ganpati Visarjan Ghat in the Kopri area. According to Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), information regarding the occurrence was received around 6.39 p.m. on May 14 from a nearby citizen named Sandeep Jagtap.

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The missing guy has been identified as Datta Lahu Shinlkar, a resident of Parsi Wadi near Vitthal Mandir in Kopri Colony, Thane East. According to officials, Thane Fire Brigade units responded quickly after receiving the notice.