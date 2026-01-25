Five Bodies Recovered as Massive Fire Rages Hyderabad’s Nampally Furniture Shop, Strict Action To be Taken Against Owner | Image: Republic

Hyderabad: In a major development, rescue teams have recovered the bodies of five people who were trapped in a fire at a furniture shop in Nampally, Hyderabad. The bodies have been shifted to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The victims have been identified as Baby Gulbarga (a female watchman), Imtiaz Habib, and two children (Akhil and Praneeth). The fire, which broke out on Saturday, was brought under control after 20 hours, but the intense heat and smoke made rescue operations challenging.

Strict Action be Taken Against Owners

Following the incident, Telangana Fire DG Vikram Singh Mann confirmed that strict action would be taken against the building owner. A team of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) engineering experts has been sent to examine the condition of the building, which was completely gutted in the fire.

Authorities said firefighting teams, along with police and other agencies, including the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency, the Disaster Response Force, and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, have been working around the clock since the fire broke out.

Earlier, rescue teams safely evacuated one individual who was trapped inside the premises.

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh expressed concern over the incident and questioned the authorities' preparedness to deal with such emergencies. He alleged that six individuals were still trapped inside the building.

"It has nearly been 22 hours since the Nampally fire incident in which six people were trapped in the showroom. Police and fire officials are working continuously to save those six lives. We pray to God to save those lives. I also want to ask the Chief Minister about preparations for fire accidents. Can we save lives? The state government has no planning or preparations. The CM sends ministers on foreign tours for training and research; our fire officers should also be sent for training," Singh said.

What may have caused fire?

A massive fire broke out at a furniture shop in Hyderabad’s Nampally area, triggering panic in the area. The blaze reportedly started at the Bacha Furniture store, located along Cheerap Gali near Kamath Hotel, and it was first noticed on the ground floor of the four-storey structure as the flames spread rapidly to the upper floors, reportedly further fuelled by combustible material inside the shop, filling the building with dense smoke within minutes.