Five Devotees Killed, One Injured in Crash on Solapur–Pune Highway During Pilgrimage Visit

New Delhi: A tragic road accident claimed five lives on the Solapur–Pune National Highway in Maharashtra late on Saturday night, while one woman sustained serious injuries.

The accident occurred near Devdari Pati, close to Mohol, when a car carrying devotees from Panvel to Akkalkot for a religious pilgrimage lost control and rammed into a roadside tree.

According to initial information, the vehicle was moving at a high speed when the driver reportedly lost control around midnight, leading to the fatal crash.

Five occupants of the car died on the spot due to the impact. A woman who survived the crash was rushed to the government hospital in Mohol, where she is currently undergoing treatment and said to be in a serious condition.

Police from the Mohol station reached the spot soon after receiving information and began rescue and investigation efforts. The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed. Further investigation is underway.