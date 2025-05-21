Flight Delays Expected: IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory For Delhi, Chandigarh, and Kolkata Amid Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms

New Delhi: A severe weather alert has been issued for several major cities in India, including Delhi, Chandigarh, and Kolkata, as heavy rain and thunderstorms continue to batter the region. The adverse weather conditions have had a major impact on flight operations, with several flights experiencing delays. As heavy rain and thunderstorms swept through Delhi-NCR, IndiGo airlines has issued a travel advisory, urging passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

In a travel advisory, the airline stated, "Heavy rain and thunderstorm in #Delhi, #Chandigarh and #Kolkata is impacting flights. We understand weather delays are never easy, we sincerely appreciate your patience. Do check your flight status before heading to the airport," the airline posted on social media.

Flight Operations Disrupted

The heavy rain and thunderstorms have caused big disruptions to flight operations, with several flights delayed and a few diverted. The passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates on their flight status and to plan their journey accordingly.