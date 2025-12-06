'Flight Operations Steadily Resuming': Delhi Airport Announces IndiGo Crisis Easing, Urges Passengers To Double Check Booking Status

New Delhi: After a loop of cancellations and delays of IndiGo flights, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has eventually appeared to have started to settle down. Following the cancellation of over a thousand IndiGo flights on Friday, the Delhi airport authority announced that the airline's operations were steadily resuming and getting back to normalcy.

In an advisory for the travellers, the airport authority urged passengers to double‑check their booking status before setting out for the airport, to avoid arriving at the airport only to find a deserted check‑in desk.

The spokesperson of the Delhi Airport authority stated, "We are glad to update that Indigo flight operations are now steadily resuming and getting back to normalcy following the brief disruption. Please check the status of your booking and flight before leaving from home." The airport authority's advisory appeared to be cautious optimism after the airline’s most disruptive day in recent memory. Notably, IndiGo had cancelled all domestic services departing from Delhi until midnight on Friday, leaving thousands stranded at the airport and triggering a chorus of complaints in Parliament.

IndiGo CEO Apologises

Earlier, in a video message on Friday, IndiGo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Elbers offered an apology, acknowledging that Friday had been the “most severely impacted day, with the number of cancellations well over 1000”. He explained that while the airline would need a little more time to restore a full schedule, it expected operations to return to normal between December 10 and 15. “It will take some time to return to a full normal situation, which we do anticipate between 10‑15 December,” he said, adding that the airline was working around the clock to minimise further inconvenience.

Aviation Minister's Response To IndiGo's Temporary Exemption

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu pointed the finger at IndiGo’s handling of its crew roster, linking the chaos to the airline’s “mismanagement” of the new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules introduced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on November 1. The Union minister stated that the ministry had granted IndiGo a temporary exemption from certain FDTL provisions to help stabilise the situation and assist stranded passengers.

Avaition Minister Naidu noted that other carriers, such as Air India and SpiceJet, had already adapted to the regulations, but IndiGo’s “misjudgment and gap in planning” had caused the current turmoil.

Regulatory Exemption And Industry Reaction

In response to the crisis, the DGCA issued a one‑time exemption for IndiGo, allowing the airline to sidestep stricter night‑duty limits and the rule that previously prevented pilots’ leave from being counted as weekly rest, effective until February 10 next year. The exemption is intended to ease the pilot shortage that worsens the cancellations. However, the Airlines’ Pilots Association (ALPA) of India has condemned the move, warning that it sets a dangerous precedent and erodes safety standards.