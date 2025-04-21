Flight Carrying 404 Passengers Makes Emergency Landing At Delhi Airport's Terminal 3

New Delhi: A flight carrying 404 passengers from Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing at the Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 on Monday evening.

According to reports, the emergency landing took place at around 5:15 pm. Several fire tenders were rushed to the post as a precautionary measure.

The flight involved in the incident is identified as SV758 which was arriving from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The plane landed safely at around 5:20 pm, and all passengers and crew are reported to be safe.

In another incident earlier today, an IAF Chetak helicopter that was on a routine training mission, carried out a precautionary landing near Jamnagar today.

After conducting necessary checks, and ascertaining it to be serviceable, the helicopter was flown back to base. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport had earlier issued an advisory informing passengers about possible delays in flight operations due to shifting of wind pattern.

In a statement, the authorities said, “Due to shifting wind pattern in the vicinity of the airport, certain airline operations may experience delays. Air traffic flow management measures for flight Arrivals will be implemented by ATC authorities to ensure safe operations, in accordance with international and regulatory protocols, keeping passenger safety as the highest priority.”

All other operations across terminals and three runways at Delhi Airport, will continue to function normally. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective Airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules.