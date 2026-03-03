Flights From Dubai, Abu Dhabi To India Resume, Bringing Relief To Stranded Passengers

Dubai: Days after Iranian drones and missiles targeted Dubai, forcing the authorities to shut down the operations, thousands of Indians stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were relieved after flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to India resumed. According to reports, various flights from Dubai landed in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru on Monday night, as services resumed after days of suspension.

The resumption of flights comes after days of disruption caused by the US-Israeli attack on Iran, which led to retaliatory attacks by Iran on multiple Arab countries in the region. The attacks resulted in flight cancellations and airspace closures across the Middle East. The Dubai Airports officially confirmed the partial restart of operations, advising travellers not to proceed to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by their airline with a confirmed departure time.

The airlines, including Emirates, Flydubai, and Etihad Airways, have announced plans to operate limited flights, prioritising customers with earlier bookings. Air India Express said it would resume flights to and from Muscat from March 3, restoring connections with Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, and Tiruchirappally. The travel platform EaseMyTrip has also announced special charter flights from Fujairah in the UAE to Delhi and Mumbai on March 3.

The Indian government has stepped up relief efforts, with the Civil Aviation Ministry saying carriers are gradually restoring long-haul operations through alternative routings that avoid restricted Middle East airspace.

IndiGo planned 10 special relief flights from Jeddah to India on March 3 to bring back stranded passengers, subject to approvals and airspace conditions. The ministry reported that 357 flights were cancelled on Monday due to the regional crisis, but 559 passenger complaints had already been resolved through helplines and digital platforms.

Meanwhile, amidst a tense situation in the UAE, following the Iranian attack, the environment was one of relief and joy as the crew aboard Emirates flight EK568 from Dubai to Bengaluru reportedly welcomed passengers with a warm announcement.

The passengers expressed their gratitude and excitement, thanking the UAE authorities for starting the flight operations as the aircraft departed the Dubai Airport. A passenger, talking to ANI, Sanjeev Mehta said, "Thanks to the UAE authorities for starting the flights. We just boarded the flight to Bengaluru, India. This is one of the first few flights which have started."