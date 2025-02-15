Updated 16:52 IST, February 15th 2025
Flip Flop? After ‘Bread Over Religion’ Remark, Akhilesh Now Wants Maha Kumbh Extension
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav urged the UP government to extend the Maha Kumbh, saying a massive number of devotees still waiting to attend the religious gathering.
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav , who recently claimed that "people need bread more than religion," has now made a U-turn and urged the Uttar Pradesh government to extend the Maha Kumbh , citing the massive number of devotees still waiting to attend the religious gathering.
‘People Need Bread More Than Religion’
Addressing a press conference earlier on Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, Yadav had stated, “Swami ji had said that the people of the country need bread more than religion.” His remark triggered strong reactions, with BJP leaders accusing him of disregarding the spiritual and cultural significance of the Maha Kumbh.
However, in a sudden shift, Yadav has now demanded an extension of the very event he seemed to downplay.
Demand for Maha Kumbh Extension
Yadav claimed that in previous years, the Maha Kumbh and Kumbh Mela lasted for 75 days, while the current schedule was shorter. “Even now, many people want to go to Maha Kumbh but cannot. In such a situation, the government should extend the time limit of Maha Kumbh,” he said.
Yadav also said, “Due to the poor arrangements of the fair and being forced to walk for 20 kilometers, lakhs of elderly people could not come here. Due to high prices, the poor could not reach here. Even lakhs of local residents of Prayagraj could not take a bath due to traffic jams and guests. Therefore, our demand is that the arrangements for the fair should be extended for a few more days so that the elderly, poor, or Prayagraj residents who have been deprived of bathing can get an opportunity to earn merit.”
His remarks came at a time when visuals from social media showed packed trains, overcrowded roads, and massive footfalls at the Maha Kumbh. Earlier this week, severe traffic congestion stretched for kilometers, and Prayagraj Sangam railway station was temporarily shut down due to overwhelming crowds.
Maha Kumbh Stampede: Govt Hiding True Number of Casualties
Yadav also accused the Uttar Pradesh government of hiding the true number of casualties in last month’s stampede at the Maha Kumbh. However, officials denied any cover-up, stating that all necessary arrangements were in place.
Maha Kumbh
The Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious gathering, began on January 13 and was set to conclude on February 26, coinciding with Maha Shivaratri. According to state data, over 50 crore people had taken a holy dip at the Sangam by Friday evening—exceeding the combined populations of Russia and the United States. Over 92 lakh devotees participated on Friday alone, pushing the total footfall past 50 crore as of February 14, the state government reported.
Published 16:44 IST, February 15th 2025