Flood Alert In Jammu: Tawi River Crosses Danger Mark After Heavy Rainfall, Rescue Operations Underway

Jammu: A flood alert was issued in the Jammu region on Tuesday after heavy and incessant rainfall caused the Tawi river to surge, washing away the road near the Fourth Tawi Bridge and disrupting normal life across the region.

Jammu Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Shiv Kumar Sharma appealed to the public to avoid going near rivers and nallahs as precautionary measures are being taken to ensure public safety.

"A flood alert has been sounded. The Administration has appealed to the public to avoid going near rivers and nallahs. The traffic is operating on the highway. We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of the people," the Jammu DIG told ANI.

Meanwhile, incessant heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in the Jammu area and disrupted normal life. The water level of the Lidder River rose in Anantnag district as continuous rainfall across the union territory wreaked havoc.

In the Gadigarh area of Jammu, the Indian Army has been carrying out continuous rescue operations to evacuate people stranded on boats.

Railway services in the region were severely impacted. 18 trains were cancelled due to traffic suspended in the Down Line PTKC from Pathankot Cantt to KNDI from Kandrori due to heavy soil erosion and flash flood in the Chakki River and traffic was suspended between JAT from Jammu Tawi to SVDK from Katra, JAT from Jammu Tawi to BBMN from Bari Brahman (Down Line) section following heavy rain in several parts of Jammu. Four trains were short-terminated and short-originated, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, SP City South Jammu, Ajay Sharma, confirmed that rescue operations were underway in coordination with the Indian Army.

"A rescue operation has been launched. We have requested the Indian Army also (to join in)...DM, SSP and the entire administration are also here...We appeal to the people not to be a hindrance in rescue operations...People have parked their vehicles on the roads due to that rescue teams are unable to reach the spots. There is no need to panic...Do not venture out near waterbodies," the SP City South Jammu said.

In Doda district, continuous heavy rainfall triggered flash floods and rising river levels, plunging the area into crisis.

At least three people lost their lives on Tuesday after overflowing streams swept away houses, prompting mass evacuations.

Deputy Commissioner Doda, Harvinder Singh, confirmed the casualties and said the Neeru River in Bhaderwah has crossed the danger mark, submerging several low-lying areas. Families residing close to rivers and streams have been shifted to safer places, with many sheltered at the Doda Community Hall.

A cloudburst was also reported in the district, intensifying the situation further. The administration has placed all departments on high alert and initiated large-scale rescue and relief operations.

Notably, rising waters of the Chenab River have put the crucial Pul Doda bridge, the lifeline connecting Doda with the Batote-Kishtwar National Highway, under severe threat. Floodwaters are flowing dangerously close to the bridge, sparking fears of structural damage.