Florida Based Techie, Who Was On Vacation In Pahalgam, Among Tourists Shot Dead By Terrorists in J&K Attack

Updated April 23rd 2025, 06:08 IST
Pahalgam: A tragic terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday claimed the life of a 31-year-old engineer from Kolkata.
Adhikari, who was residing in Florida, USA, worked as an employee of Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ). He had embarked on a family vacation to Kashmir with his wife, Sohini Adhikari, and their three-year-old child to explore the scenic beauty of the valley. However, their joyous trip turned into a nightmare with this senseless act of violence.
The attack has left the Adhikari family in profound grief and shock. Sohini Adhikary, now widowed, has expressed her sorrow over the loss of her husband, a man described as a loving father and a dedicated professional. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally reached out to Sohini to offer condolences and support during this devastating time.
The incident in Pahalgam has sent ripples of despair across the nation. This heart-wrenching tragedy presses the need for collective measures against terrorism to ensure the safety of civilians and preserve peace in the valley.
As per reports, at least 25 people have been killed by the terrorists in the Pahalgam attack and many more are injured. Meanwhile, a list has surfaced revealing names of the terror victims who lost their lives and also those injured in a brutal act of terror by Pakistani terrorists.
An Indian Navy officer Vinay Narwal was also among several people killed in a cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
Published April 23rd 2025, 01:32 IST