Florida's Jacksonville Declares June 16 As ‘Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day of Peace and Wellness’

Updated 18 June 2025 at 01:14 IST
Jacksonville, Florida, has officially declared June 16 as ‘Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day of Peace and Wellness’ in recognition of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s lifelong commitment to global peace, mental wellness, and social harmony through the Art of Living Foundation.
The official proclamation was presented by the Mayor of Jacksonville during a special ceremony at the University of North Florida, celebrating Gurudev’s transformative impact on millions worldwide.
A Growing Global Recognition
With this declaration, Jacksonville becomes the 32nd city across North America to dedicate a day in Gurudev’s honour. Other cities that have proclaimed a Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day include: Austin, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Atlanta, Georgia; Detroit, Michigan; St. Louis, Missouri; Mobile, Alabama; Plano and Allen, Texas; Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; and Ottawa, Edmonton, and Halifax in Canada, among others.
These cities have recognised Gurudev's efforts in promoting stress-free living, interfaith harmony, and community resilience.
Honoured Across Nations
These accolades recognise his global leadership in peace building, conflict resolution, and his pioneering work in mental health and spirituality.
A Day of Peace and Wellness
The ‘Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day of Peace and Wellness’ serves as a tribute to the values Gurudev embodies: Universal love, Inner Peace, and Compassionate Action. Through breathing techniques, meditation, and service initiatives, his mission continues to inspire individuals and institutions across cultures.
As the world faces rising stress, polarization, and mental health challenges, this day reminds us of the power of inner peace to foster outer transformation.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 18 June 2025 at 01:14 IST