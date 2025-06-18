Florida's Jacksonville Declares June 16 As ‘Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day of Peace and Wellness’

Jacksonville, Florida, has officially declared June 16 as ‘Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day of Peace and Wellness’ in recognition of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s lifelong commitment to global peace, mental wellness, and social harmony through the Art of Living Foundation.

The official proclamation was presented by the Mayor of Jacksonville during a special ceremony at the University of North Florida, celebrating Gurudev’s transformative impact on millions worldwide.

A Growing Global Recognition

With this declaration, Jacksonville becomes the 32nd city across North America to dedicate a day in Gurudev’s honour. Other cities that have proclaimed a Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day include: Austin, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Atlanta, Georgia; Detroit, Michigan; St. Louis, Missouri; Mobile, Alabama; Plano and Allen, Texas; Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; and Ottawa, Edmonton, and Halifax in Canada, among others.

These cities have recognised Gurudev's efforts in promoting stress-free living, interfaith harmony, and community resilience.

Honoured Across Nations

Beyond municipal honours, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has received the highest civilian awards from several countries, including:

The Padma Vibhushan (India's second-highest civilian award)

The Order of St. Charles from Monaco

Colombia’s Orden de la Democracia Simon Bolivar

Paraguay’s National Order of Merit

Mongolia’s Order of the Polar Star

These accolades recognise his global leadership in peace building, conflict resolution, and his pioneering work in mental health and spirituality.

A Day of Peace and Wellness

The ‘Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day of Peace and Wellness’ serves as a tribute to the values Gurudev embodies: Universal love, Inner Peace, and Compassionate Action. Through breathing techniques, meditation, and service initiatives, his mission continues to inspire individuals and institutions across cultures.