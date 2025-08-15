Salute To Bravery: Flying Officer Rashika Sharma To Assist PM Modi In Hoisting National Flag At Red Fort

New Delhi: As the nation gears up to commemorate its 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the celebrations from the historic Red Fort in Delhi, where Flying Officer Rashika Sharma will assist him in hoisting the National Flag.

The theme of this year's celebrations is 'Naya Bharat', reflecting the government's vision of a prosperous, secure, and bold nation by 2047. The ceremony promises to be a grand spectacle, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage and military prowess.

The ceremony will begin with Prime Minister Modi's arrival at the Red Fort, where he will be received by top defence officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The General Officer Commanding (GoC), Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, will conduct the prime minister to the saluting base, where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present a general salute.

However, the spotlight will be on the hoisting of the National Flag by the Prime Minister, assisted by Flying Officer Rashika Sharma. The flag hoisting will be synchronised with a 21-Gun Salute by the valiant gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial), commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat.

The National Flag Guard, comprising 128 personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Delhi Police, will present the Rashtriya Salute at the time of hoisting the National Flag. Wing Commander Tarun Dagar will be in command of this Inter-Services Guard and Police Guard.

PM Will Inspect Guard of Honour

PM Narendra Modi will inspect the Guard of Honour, comprising 96 personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Delhi Police. The Guard of Honour will be commanded by Wing Commander AS Sekhon, with Major Arjun Singh, Lieutenant Commander Komaldeep Singh, Squadron Leader Rajan Arora, and Additional DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh leading their respective contingents. The Indian Air Force is the coordinating service for the Independence Day celebrations this year.

The National Flag is a symbol of national pride and unity, representing the country's rich history and cultural heritage. The tricolour design, with saffron, white, and green colours, signifies courage, purity, and faith. The Ashoka Chakra at the centre of the flag represents the eternal wheel of law.

Salute To The Bravery Of Heroes Of Operation Sindoor

India’s successful military operation against a terrorist organisation in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under ‘Operation Sindoor’ will be celebrated during the Independence Day celebrations this year. The view cutter at Gyanpath will feature the Operation Sindoor logo, and floral decorations will also be based on the operation. Invitation cards will carry the Operation Sindoor logo and the watermark of the Chenab bridge, symbolising the rise of 'Naya Bharat and the rise of 'Naya Bharat'.

After the flag hoisting ceremony, PM Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Later, the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and 'My Bharat' volunteers will sing the National Anthem. A total of 2500 boy and girl cadets (Army, Navy, and Air Force) and 'My Bharat' volunteers will participate in the celebrations.

Special Guests And Showcase Of Military Prowess

Around 5000 special guests from different walks of life have been invited to witness the celebrations at the Red Fort. These include winners of international sports events, gold medalists of Khelo India Para Games, best-performing farmers, Sarpanches, young authors, and beneficiaries of various government schemes.

Over 1500 people from various States and Union Territories dressed in traditional attire have also been invited to witness the grand ceremony.