Published 13:53 IST, November 12th 2024
FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s First Response to Donald Trump’s Return as US President I Watch
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared her thoughts on India's non-aligned foreign policy, the comeback of Donald Trump and the resilience India has shown.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s First Response to Donald Trump’s Return as US President | Image: Republic
13:31 IST, November 12th 2024