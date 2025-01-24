Published 20:15 IST, January 24th 2025
FM Sitharaman Participates In Traditional 'Halwa' Ceremony Ahead Of Budget 2025-26
Finance Minister Sitharaman participated in the traditional 'halwa' ceremony on Friday, marking the final stage of preparations for the Union Budget 2025-26.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the traditional 'halwa' ceremony on Friday, marking the final stage of preparations for the Union Budget 2025-26. The ceremony, held in the basement of North Block, is a customary ritual where traditional dessert 'halwa' is prepared and served to officials and staff involved in budget preparations.
Sitharaman reviewed the preparations and extended her best wishes to the officials concerned. She will present the Budget 2025-26 on February 1 in the Lok Sabha. This will be her eighth straight budget presentation, against the backdrop of moderating GDP growth.
The Union Budget 2025-26 will be delivered in paperless form, with all documents available on the 'Union Budget Mobile App'. The 'halwa' ceremony marks the beginning of a 'lock-in' period, where officials stay in the basement of North Block, cut off from the outside world, to maintain secrecy around the final budget document.
Notably, the halwa ceremony is a gesture of appreciation for those working on the Budget. Despite the government doing away with several traditional aspects of the Budget, the 'halwa' ceremony has survived.
