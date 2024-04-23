'Foiled' 26/11-Like Terror Plot, Claims Kolkata Police

Advertisement

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Monday claimed to foil a major terror plot akin to the 26/11 attacks. The Kolkata Police Special Task Force, in conjunction with the detective department, arrested an individual from Mumbai. Police said that the person, identified as Rajaram Rege was allegedly conducting recce around the residence and offices of Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee

Rege, tried to call the TMC Diamond Harbour MP and his PA after getting their numbers, an officer told news agency PTI.

The IPS officer claimed that Rege had met Mumbai terror prime accused David Headley earlier, apart from others.

"Today our officers arrested Rajaram Rege from Mumbai. He had visited Kolkata, stayed here, and conducted a recce of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's offices and residence. He obtained the mobile phone numbers of Banerjee and his PA and tried to contact them," the officer said.

Rege stayed at a hotel in Kolkata's Shakespeare Sarani area before returning to Mumbai. He faces charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation, the officer added.

(With agency inputs)