Following Developments in Syria, South Korea: India

New Delhi: As Islamist-led rebels are making further advances in Syria, India on Friday said it is closely following the situation in the Arab republic.

The rebels almost took control of the central Syrian city of Homs on Thursday after capturing much of Aleppo, the country's largest city.

Tens of thousands of people have been fleeing Homs.

"We have taken note of the recent escalation in fighting in the north of Syria. We are closely following the situation. There are about 90 Indian nationals in Syria, including 14 who are working in various UN organisations," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Our mission remains in close contact with our nationals for their safety and security," he added.

Jaiswal made the remarks in response to a question at his weekly media briefing.

Asked about the fast-paced political developments in South Korea, the MEA spokesperson said India is keeping an eye on the situation.

South Korea's embattled President Yoon Suk Yeol attempted to impose martial law in the country but the move was promptly thwarted by the country's Parliament.

Yeol now faces impeachment proceedings for the attempt to impose martial law.

"South Korea and India have a very important partnership. We have a strong economic and political partnership. We are obviously monitoring the developments in South Korea," Jaiswal said.

"We have very strong investment and trade linkages with South Korea, we have very strong defence cooperation. We also have very strong people-to-people ties in South Korea," he said.

Jaiswal said India is keeping an eye on the situation as a large number of Indian nationals are living in South Korea.