‘Foolish Violation of Our Ceasefire’: Trump Blasts Iran Over 'Drone Attack' on Ships in Strait of Hormuz

Washington: President Donald Trump sharply condemned Iran on Friday, accusing the Islamic Republic of launching at least four one-way attack drones against commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz in what he described as a direct breach of a ceasefire agreement.

In a statement posted on his Truth Social account, Trump detailed the incident, stating that one of the drones struck the upper deck of a large and expensive cargo ship.

“Damage was done, but the ship was able to proceed on its way,” he wrote. U.S. forces successfully intercepted and downed the three remaining drones, according to the president.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump posted.

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“Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement,” he said.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments, has long been a flashpoint for tensions between Iran and Western nations. The reported drone attack comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to maintain fragile stability in the region following the ceasefire agreement.

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No immediate confirmation or response from Iranian officials was available in initial reports. U.S. defense and maritime authorities have not yet issued an independent statement on the incident.