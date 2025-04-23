For Shame, Robert! Priyanka’s Husband Links Pahalgam Terror Attack to Hindutva

Robert Vadra's statement came just a day after one of the deadliest attacks in Kashmir in recent years. | Image: X

New Delhi: In a controversial remark, businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has linked the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists to what he called a rising “Hindutva narrative” in the country.

His statement came just a day after one of the deadliest attacks in Kashmir in recent years.

Vadra expressed condolences for the victims, but quickly shifted his focus, saying, “I feel terrible and my deepest condolences are for the people who have died in this terrorist act… In our country, we see that this government will talk about Hindutva, and the minorities feel uncomfortable and troubled.”

He went further, suggesting the attack had roots in an identity-based divide allegedly fostered by the current government:

“If you dissect this terrorist act that took place… if they (terrorists) are looking at people’s identity, why are they doing this? Because there’s a divide that has come about in our country with Hindus and Muslims. This will make these kinds of organisations feel that Hindus are making a problem for all the Muslims,” he said.

Vadra claimed that such violence sends “a message to the PM” and blamed a lack of assurance from the top leadership:

“Muslims are feeling weakened. The minorities are feeling weakened. This has to be coming from the top that we feel secure and secular in our country and we will not see this kind of acts happening,” he said.