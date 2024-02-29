Forbes Richest Indian: Mukesh Ambani Tops The Chart, Check Complete List

Advertisement

Mukesh Ambani, one of the biggest industrialists in India, has again topped the list of the richest Indians, according to the Forbes list. He is the Managing Director and Chairman of Reliance Industries, and according to Forbes list, Reliance Industries has a revenue of over Rs. 8 lakh crore ($104 billion). The current net worth of Mukesh Ambani is $116.9 billion, and with this he became the richest Indian.

Apart from this, Forbes also shared the complete list of the top 10 richest Indians with their global ranks.

The list also features Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Savitri Jindal, & family, and many others. Moreover, the data that Forbes provided was collected at 15:30 PM on February 26, 2024.

List of the Top 10 Richest Indians:

Name & India Rank Global Rank Net worth (US$) Company Mukesh Ambani 10 $116.9 B Reliance Industries Gautam Adani 16 $86.2 B Adani Group Gautam Adani 37 $36.8 B HCL Technologies Savitri Jindal & family 58 $30.9 B JSW Group Dilip Shanghvi 69 $25.7 B Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Cyrus Poonawalla 68 $24.2 B Serum Institute of India Kushal Pal Singh 98 $20.6 B DLF Limited Kumar Birla 97 $19.5 B Aditya Birla Group Ravi Jaipuria 100 $17.4 B RJ Corp, Varun Beverages Radhakishan Damani 101 $17.2 B DMart, Avenue Supermarts