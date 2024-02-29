Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Forbes Richest Indian: Mukesh Ambani Tops The Chart, Check Complete List

Forbes released the list of the top 10 richest Indians, and the Managing Director and Chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, tops this list.

Garvit Parashar
Mukesh Ambani Becomes India's Richest Man, Check Complete List
Mukesh Ambani Becomes India's Richest Man, Check Complete List | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mukesh Ambani, one of the biggest industrialists in India, has again topped the list of the richest Indians, according to the Forbes list. He is the Managing Director and Chairman of Reliance Industries, and according to Forbes list, Reliance Industries has a revenue of over Rs. 8 lakh crore ($104 billion). The current net worth of Mukesh Ambani is $116.9 billion, and with this he became the richest Indian. 

Apart from this, Forbes also shared the complete list of the top 10 richest Indians with their global ranks. 

Advertisement

The list also features Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Savitri Jindal, & family, and many others. Moreover, the data that Forbes provided was collected at 15:30 PM on February 26, 2024.

List of the Top 10 Richest Indians: 

Name & India Rank

Global Rank

Net worth (US$)

Company

Mukesh Ambani

10

$116.9 B

Reliance Industries

Gautam Adani

16

$86.2 B

Adani Group

Gautam Adani

37

$36.8 B

HCL Technologies

Savitri Jindal & family

58

$30.9 B

JSW Group

Dilip Shanghvi

69

$25.7 B

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Cyrus Poonawalla

68

$24.2 B

Serum Institute of India

Kushal Pal Singh

98

$20.6 B

DLF Limited

Kumar Birla

97

$19.5 B

Aditya Birla Group

Ravi Jaipuria

100

$17.4 B

RJ Corp, Varun Beverages

Radhakishan Damani

101

$17.2 B

DMart, Avenue Supermarts

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

2 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

2 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

4 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

4 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

4 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

4 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

16 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

16 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

16 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

16 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

16 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

21 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Imran Khan Asks IMF for Feb 8 Polls 'Audit' Before Any Bailout Talks

    World5 minutes ago

  2. Goa govt rolls out one-time tax settlement scheme for VAT

    Business News6 minutes ago

  3. Western Support for Ukraine Risks Global Nuclear Conflict, says Putin

    World6 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai: Man Accused of Threatening Devendra Fadnavis in Video Arrested

    India News9 minutes ago

  5. Navalny's Body Was 'Abused': Widow Yulia Claims in Emotional Address

    World11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo