Updated February 29th, 2024 at 16:01 IST
Forbes Richest Indian: Mukesh Ambani Tops The Chart, Check Complete List
Forbes released the list of the top 10 richest Indians, and the Managing Director and Chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, tops this list.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Mukesh Ambani, one of the biggest industrialists in India, has again topped the list of the richest Indians, according to the Forbes list. He is the Managing Director and Chairman of Reliance Industries, and according to Forbes list, Reliance Industries has a revenue of over Rs. 8 lakh crore ($104 billion). The current net worth of Mukesh Ambani is $116.9 billion, and with this he became the richest Indian.
Apart from this, Forbes also shared the complete list of the top 10 richest Indians with their global ranks.
Advertisement
The list also features Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Savitri Jindal, & family, and many others. Moreover, the data that Forbes provided was collected at 15:30 PM on February 26, 2024.
List of the Top 10 Richest Indians:
Name & India Rank
Global Rank
Net worth (US$)
Company
Mukesh Ambani
10
$116.9 B
Reliance Industries
Gautam Adani
16
$86.2 B
Adani Group
Gautam Adani
37
$36.8 B
HCL Technologies
Savitri Jindal & family
58
$30.9 B
JSW Group
Dilip Shanghvi
69
$25.7 B
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Cyrus Poonawalla
68
$24.2 B
Serum Institute of India
Kushal Pal Singh
98
$20.6 B
DLF Limited
Kumar Birla
97
$19.5 B
Aditya Birla Group
Ravi Jaipuria
100
$17.4 B
RJ Corp, Varun Beverages
Radhakishan Damani
101
$17.2 B
DMart, Avenue Supermarts
Advertisement
Published February 29th, 2024 at 16:01 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.