Force Of India’s Response Compelled Pak To Stop Firing: MEA Spokesperson Nails Pakistani Lies

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that a swift and powerful counter-offensive by the Indian armed forces led by the Indian Air Force (IAF) forced Pakistan to seek a ceasefire after suffering heavy damage to its air bases. The strikes were part of Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the killing of 26 civilians in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Force of Indian Arms Compelled Pakistan to Back Down

Addressing a press briefing in the capital, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that Indian forces had made their intentions clear: terrorist infrastructure operating from Pakistan would be neutralized.

“If the Pakistani military stayed out, there would be no problem. If they fired on us, we would respond suitably,” Jaiswal stated.

He added that *on the morning of May 10, the IAF mounted an “extremely effective” operation, striking key Pakistani air bases, leaving them crippled. As a result, Pakistan's tone shifted drastically.

“Till the night of May 9, Pakistan was threatening India with a massive assault. After their failed attempt on May 10 and the devastating Indian counter-response, their DGMO reached out to us seeking a ceasefire,” Jaiswal revealed.

IAF Strikes Leave Pakistani Air Bases Crippled

According to the MEA, the IAF carried out precision strikes on several Pakistani air installations, inflicting major damage. The targeted sites included:

Nur Khan Air Base

Chaklala Air Base

Rafiqui

Murid

Rahim Yar Khan

Sukkur

Chunian

Pasrur

Sialkot

“Let me be clear. It was the force of Indian arms that compelled Pakistan to stop its firing,” Jaiswal said, referring to the May 11 ceasefire.

Pakistan Won’t Sleep for a Long Time, Warns PM Modi

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation and air warriors from Adampur Air Force Base, praised the Indian Air Force for its speed, precision, and impact.

“Pakistan will not get any sleep for a long time just thinking of our drones and missiles. The IAF targeted terror bases deep inside Pakistan and left the enemy stunned,” PM Modi said.

He added that Pakistan’s “naapak” (evil) intentions have repeatedly been crushed by India’s armed forces.

“Godfathers of terrorism have realised that casting an evil eye on India will only mean their destruction,” the Prime Minister said.

Operation Sindoor

The events followed the launch of Operation Sindoor, a high-intensity military campaign to avenge the deaths of innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. When the Pakistan Army intervened to shield terrorist groups, India responded with full force.